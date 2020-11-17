MKU granted Ksh 110 million for restoration of indigenous forest

The Mount Kenya University School of Pure Applied Sciences (SPAS) has been granted Ksh 110 million for the restoration of the Branckenhurst forest in Limuru, Kenya.

Erasmus Plus grant was won in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University (NTU), and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The grant will also facilitate the assessment, documentation and protection of indigenous medicinal plants at the forest, and determination of the medicinal components of the plants.

It will also be used in the determination of soil fertility, agroforestry and tree species with view of assessing the food/fuel security. Dr. Mary Muriuki, Dean, SPAS will be the MKU Lead researcher while Dr. Charles Warui will be the coordinator-cum- academic collaborator.

The grant’s activities will benefit both Postgraduate and undergraduate students. The students will be involved in the field and laboratory research.

Ten students and six faculty members will benefit from an exchange program with NTU in the duration of the three-year grant period.

“I wish to congratulate the MKU SPAS for winning this grant,” says Dr Muriuki.

“This project will not only benefit the University but the community at large since it addresses the issue of forests, which impacts on our climate.”