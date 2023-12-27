MKU hopeful of  continued nurturing of sporting talents

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has proved to be a giant in sporting activities among institutions of higher learning and looks forward to continue ruling the roost in years to come.

The University was recently crowned the overall winner of Kenya University Games Sports Federations (KUSF) games.

The institution bagged 62 medals, beating 15 other universities during the event that was held at the University of Nairobi from December 16-22.

Strathmore University came in second bagging 30 medals; University of Nairobi was third, followed by Maseno and Masinde Muliro in fourth and fifth places respectively.

MKU’s Sports and Creative Arts Coordinator Mr. William Luta termed the achievement a milestone, in nurturing the students’ talents stating the continued commitment of the institution to dedicating resources towards talent development.

Luta said such sporting activities offer students the exposure to nurture and exploit their talent to earn in future.

“This is no mean achievement that has been gained without hard work in training, consistency, team work. We also faced serious competition and we shall set the bar even higher in future,” said Luta.

Among the sporting activities that were played include football, basketball, volleyball, hockey, netball, athletics, swimming, karate, softball, frisbee, taekwondo, chess, badminton, scrabble, darts, table tennis, tennis, rugby 7s, basketball 3×3, swimming, floorball, baseball five, woodball, roll ball, demonstration sport (kabaddi).

During a graduation ceremony held in Thika town on December 8, Vice-Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi said the university has strengthened the Staff Fitness Centre and various staff wellness initiatives.

The VC said the university was keen on promoting sporting activities by also ensuring students enabled differently also participate in co-curricular activities.

“During the year, 11 of our visually impaired students participated in a charity event of climbing Mt. Longonot; this event was organized by the Kenya Society for the Blind,” he added.

The University Founder Prof Simon Gicharu recently urged students of institutions of higher learning to take advantage of e-sports to enhance their skills and strategic thinking.

He pointed out that electronic sports or gaming opens up career opportunities in game development, event management and broadcasting.

He was speaking during a launch of electronic sports (e-sports) at Mt Kenya University in Kigali, Rwanda.