MKU is the undisputed giant of Kenya University Sports

Mount Kenya University (MKU) campuses this week walked away with nearly all major prizes in the just concluded Kenya University Games Kenya Universities Sports Federations (KUSF) games.

The event was held at the University of Nairobi between December 16 to December 22nd.

The institution won the best university women overall award, top men’s team award and the best overall prize.

It bagged 30 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze medals, a total of 62 medals that enabled it beat 15 other universities.

Strathmore University was runners up with 17 gold, eight silver and five bronze (30 medals while hosts University of Nairobi came third with 54 medals (15 gold, 11 silver, 28 bronze).

They were followed by Maseno (33 medals) and Masinde Muliro (21 medals). Mr. William Luta, MKU’s Sports and Creative Arts Coordinator, was elated by the results.

“I am proud of this young sportsmen men and women; this achievement has been solemnly gained through hard work in training, consistency, team work, and most importantly by God’s grace. As a university, we are determined to ensure our students are trained, facilitated and exposed in matters talent,” he added.

Luta said the win was no mean achievement as the university faced off serious competition from other competing colleges, among them Strathmore and University of Nairobi.

“Our strategy of picking a few teams to represent the University in specific sports unlike our competitors that went all out to field teams in all sports worked out in our favour. We did the vetting and selected teams to represent us in September, after which we put up a very tight preparation and training schedule including weekend road runs,” he said.

The Kenya Universities Sports Federations (KUSF), in conjunction with the University of Nairobi, had organized the 9th Inter University Games at the main campus in Nairobi.

The games were held under the theme; “Promoting Academic Excellence through Sports”.

The event, commonly known as KUSF National is a multi-sport university sport event, is organised in December of every odd year (on a two years cycle) and was held from 16th to 22nd December 2023.

Athletes from degree awarding institutions, who are pursuing at least a full time recognised one year academic course, competing in 21 men and women sports disciplines.

These include; football, basketball, volleyball, hockey, netball, athletics, swimming, karate, softball, frisbee, taekwondo, chess, badminton, scrabble, darts, table tennis, tennis, rugby 7s, basketball 3×3, swimming, floorball, baseball five, woodball, roll ball, demonstration sport (kabaddi).

Mt Kenya University Board of Directors Prof Simon Gicharu recently urged students of institutions of higher learning to take advantage of e-sports to enhance problem-solving skills and strategic thinking.

He pointed out electronic sports or gaming have several advantages over physical sports in that they are open to all regardless of physical abilities or background.

“The e-sports also open up career opportunities in game development, event management and broadcasting,” said Gicharu during a launch of electronic sports (e-sports) at Mt Kigali University in Rwanda branch.

During a graduation ceremony held in Thika town on December 8, where more than 5,700 students graduated, Vice-Chancellor Prof Deogratius said the university has strengthened the Staff Fitness Centre and various staff wellness initiatives.

The VC said students enabled differently also participate in co-curricular activities.

“During the year, eleven of our visually impaired students participated in a charity event of climbing Mt. Longonot; this event was organized by the Kenya Society for the Blind,” he added.