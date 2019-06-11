Mount Kenya University has unveiled a state of the art postgraduate centre at its Nairobi campus due to growing demand.

While launching the centre, MKU council member, Dr. Francis Njonge said whereas, the University plans to start similar centers in its other campuses across the country.

Dr. Njonge said their state-of-the-art postgraduate centre provides for seminar rooms, a resource centre, consultation rooms and a state-of-the-art Video Conferencing room, dubbed the Zoom room. “As we speak, this room is equipped with infrastructure that will allow our postgraduate students and especially those in the Diaspora to meet and consult with their supervisors via web technologies.

This technology is particularly convenient for our postgraduate students who may wish to make presentations from their locations because it saves time, expense, and hassle associated with travelling,” he said.

Dr. Njonge said the resource centre incorporates a library with latest editions of research text books and an e-learning section with computers equipped with statistical software to aid in data analysis.

The resource centre also has the originality checker software that postgraduate students can use to check originality of their work before submitting it for examination.

Dr. Njonge challenged higher institutions of learning to seriously engage in research activities and publication of journals. “Higher institutions that only offers training and teaching and don’t undertake research, are mere high schools,” he said.

He said the University will continue to commit resources to promote postgraduate training and Research. In so doing, the University will make its graduates more globally competitive, more innovative and more enterprising.

“I call upon all of you who are gathered here today to join us in this noble effort to make Mount Kenya University a Research hub accessible not only to our students and members of staff but also to external researchers,” the council member said.