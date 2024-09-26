MKU Maritime Academy receives accreditation certificate

The Government has called upon education stakeholders to come together to prepare the next generation of maritime professionals and create jobs for the youth.

The Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Mining, Blue economy and Maritime affairs, Geoffrey Kaituko, says the maritime industry is an integral part of the global economy, and it is evolving rapidly with new technologies, regulations, and opportunities.

“To be competitive in this space, we need to work collaboratively,” he said.

The PS said the Government has already cultivated excellent partnerships over the past few years with international shipping lines, global maritime organisations, and other maritime nations.

“These partnerships are designed to provide our maritime students with the critical sea time they need for their training and eventual certification,” he said.

He was speaking during the award of accreditation of Mount Kenya University (MKU)’s new Malindi Maritime Academy by the Kenya Maritime Authority in Malindi town.

“As we mark World Maritime Day, the theme for this year, “Navigating the Future Together,” could not be more relevant to our gathering. We are not only celebrating MKU’s commitment to advancing maritime education but also a significant step towards positioning Kenya as a global leader in the blue economy,” he added.