MKU Maritime Academy receives accreditation certificate

The Government has called upon education stakeholders to come together to prepare the next generation of maritime professionals and create jobs for the youth.
The Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Mining, Blue economy and Maritime affairs, Geoffrey Kaituko, says the maritime industry is an integral part of the global economy, and it is evolving rapidly with new technologies, regulations, and opportunities.
“To be competitive in this space, we need to work collaboratively,” he said.
The PS said the Government has already cultivated excellent partnerships over the past few years with international shipping lines, global maritime organisations, and other maritime nations.
“These partnerships are designed to provide our maritime students with the critical sea time they need for their training and eventual certification,” he said.
He was speaking during the award of accreditation of Mount Kenya University (MKU)’s new Malindi Maritime Academy by the Kenya Maritime Authority in Malindi town.
“As we mark World Maritime Day, the theme for this year, “Navigating the Future Together,” could not be more relevant to our gathering. We are not only celebrating MKU’s commitment to advancing maritime education but also a significant step towards positioning Kenya as a global leader in the blue economy,” he added.
The State has also strengthened relationships with leading shipping lines such as Maersk, CMA CGM, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to ensure that Kenyan cadets and maritime professionals are given priority for placement on their fleets.
“These partnerships are crucial for creating sustainable career pathways for our maritime graduates, enabling them to gain not just sea time but also long-term employment in global maritime industries. The Government is in discussions to create bilateral agreements with more countries to recognize Kenya’s maritime training certifications, specifically those issued by the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA),” he added.
Dr. Vincent Gaitho, Chairman, University Council at MKU said the momentous occasion marks not only the expansion of the institution’s educational horizons, but also underscores MKU’s commitment to positioning Kenya as a global leader in maritime education and training.
On his part, MKU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Deogratius Jaganyi, said the institution has also been accredited to offer Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) courses.
“These internationally recognized courses will form the foundation of the global maritime training, ensuring that seafarers meet the highest standards of safety, competence, and professionalism,” Jaganyi said.
He assured parents that MKU is committed to developing professionals who are versatile and well-rounded. “Whether it is training of the cadets to navigate the seas or preparing engineers to maintain the vessels that keep global trade moving, we are dedicated to delivering programs that address every aspect of this complex and essential industry,” he said.
Additionally, job creation for the youth is a key priority at MKU. Therefore, since the maritime industry offers diverse job opportunities, the skills learned here will directly translate into well-paying and fulfilling careers.
Apart from addressing the impact of climate change, Prof. Jaganyi said the institution is keen on developing sustainable solutions to position the academy as a hub for cutting-edge maritime research.