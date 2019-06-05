MKU, PELUM and Red Cross to plant over 3,000 trees in three days

Mount Kenya University, PELUM Kenya and the Red Cross have launched a tree planting campaign where over 3,000 trees will be planted in Thika and the Aberdares in Kiambu County.

The exercise kicked off on Wednesday when MKU fraternity led by Dr. Jared Onyancha from the School of Pharmacy and Red Cross Kiambu County coordinator Martin Githua planted 1,000 trees at MKU Happy Valley Pavilion.

On Thursday, MKU Vice Chancellor Prof. Stanley Waudo led another tree planting campaign at the Pavilion Botanic Garden while another tree planting exercise is set for Friday in Limuru, Aberdare Ranges.

Githua said they will nurture the trees to ensure they grow well to ensure proper cover of the available space and help in increasing forest cover in the Country.

He urged Kenyans to plant more trees for better environment. He said trees reduce air pollution. Residents of Limuru will be given an extra 1000 seedlings to plant in their farmlands.

Dr. Onyancha underscored MKU’s commitment in environmental conservation and protection.

According to the institutions, the tree planting exercise will contribute to the national Government’s agenda to raise tree cover to 10%.