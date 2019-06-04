MKU receives BSC in Real Estate Management accreditation

Mount Kenya University has received an accreditation certificate for Bachelors of Science in Real Estate Management from the Institute of Surveyors of Kenya.

The certificate stamps University capability to continuously train students on the programme which will be offered at the School of Engineering, Energy and the Building Environment.

The accreditation certificate was received by Dr. Vincent Gaitho, MKU University Council Vice-Chairman and was presented by professor Staigar Global President of International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), during the 50th anniversary of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) at the Leisure Lodge in Ukunda, Kwale County, Kenya.

Gaitho hailed the move saying it will open an opportunity for the University to train the youth on matters real estate.

Gaitho said the University remains committed in ensuring quality education saying this will in turn ensure their students are well prepared for the job market once they graduate

This even as Mount Kenya University awarded top performers from Murang’a County during Murang’a County Education day at Muranga Teachers College.

Gaichanjiru High School Principal Mr. Mbothu won the Principal of the year award while the most improved student award went to Kamau Josphat Mwangi of Mioro Secondary School.