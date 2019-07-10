MKU researcher Donatus Njoroge has been named the overall winner of biologically based pest control technologies award during the first International conference on Agro-ecology Transforming Agriculture and Food systems in Africa.

Njoroge was competing against seventeen other finalists drawn from different countries including Tanzania, Zambia, Cameroon, Benin, India, Italy, Japan and Turkey,

The conference was organized by world food preservation center, IFOAM Organics International, Biovision Africa Trust and other partners.

This comes shortly after he clinched the Global innovation award in Bahrain.

The theme of the conference was “Reducing synthetic Fertilizers and pesticides by Scaling Up Agroecology and Promoting Ecological organic trade”.

His quest for using innovation to catalyze social economic change has seen him appointed by PS Ministry of Industry Trade and Co-operatives as part of a hackathon team contributing to policy formulation for SME’s.

Meanwhile, a team of 14 students who were participating at the Nairobi Innovation Week Hackathon have emerged tops in their category. The competition was held at the University of Nairobi.

The competition was sponsored by KOTRA (Korean Trade Development Agency) and UNICEF and featured 6 other teams from corporate organizations and education institutions.

The participating students are from school of Computing and Informatics and they easily showcased their prowess in innovation.