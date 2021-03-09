MKU signs curriculum development pact with UNITAR

Mount Kenya University and Geneva based United Nation Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) have signed a partnership that will focus on curriculum development, research and training as the institute seeks to widen its network in other African nations.

The partnership will be implemented through joint research, university training programs, short courses, workshops and outdoor activities targeting public and private institutions such as police, National and County Governments, learning institutions and hospitality sector and youth groups in East African countries.

The memorandum of understanding on the partnership was signed at the university’s main campus in Thika by the institution’s Vice Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director at UNITAR, Nikhil Seth.

UNITAR was founded in 1963 to train and equip young diplomats from newly-independent UN member States with knowledge and skills, provide innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future Countries.

The programs, according to the MOU will be implemented in East African nations including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi, Nigeria, Tanzania and other francophone countries within Africa.

MKU is part of over 1200 institutions in more than 120 countries working with the United Nations to promote global priorities, including peace, human rights and sustainable development, and its entry to the United Nations Academic Impact was aimed at raising visibility of its impacts into the education sector globally.

Among the areas of partnership include curriculum development, design, adaption and delivery of Masters and Postgraduate training programs, including online and blended courses as well as collaboration on research activities, publications and other forms of promotion of joint projects, organization of high level meeting, workshops, institutional capacity building and community outreach.

“As a first step towards achieving the overarching objectives mentioned above, the Parties have identified thematic areas to explore for collaboration, which can reasonably be expected to be realized in the framework of this MoU. They will be considered and complemented at any time when opportunities arise,” Jaganyi said.

The focus, the Don said will be on peace studies and governance, engineering, criminology and forensics, physical activity and sports, entrepreneurial education for community youth empowerment, sustainable waste management, cultural education, maternal child health and non-communicable diseases.

“The areas of joint undertaken have been presented by the MKU team of scholars as their wish list. The two organizations shall identify other like-minded partners in carrying out their joint mandate in training, research and community engagement,” the VC added.

For instance, in curriculum development, MKU and UNITAR partnership will focus on improving on quality and administration and accessibility to high quality postgraduate education in the areas of criminology and security, conflict resolution, governance and ethics, law enforcement and justice administration targeting police, military, private security and government officials.

On the outreach programmes, there will be short courses and training with focus on criminology and security Studies targeting Kiambu County Assembly and Administration Police Training College (APTC) and will later be expanded to more counties, police and other countries such as Rwanda.

Environmental and Hospitality management element is focusing on sustainable waste management awareness and practices through waste reduction, waste reuse, & waste recycle targeting selected hotels in Abuja (Nigeria) and Nairobi.