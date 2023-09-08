MKU signs deal with Namibia’s top university

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has inked a crucial collaboration agreement with Namibia’s International University of Management whose main campus is based in Windhoek.

The MoU signing ceremony held at MKU main campus in Thika was graced by Vice President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr Nangolo Mbumba, MKU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Deogratius Jaganyi and the International University of Management (IUM)’s coordinator, School of Medicine, Prof. Peter Nyarango.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two will run for five years but may be renewed by the parties.

Dr Mbumba said the MOU involves collaboration, exchange of knowledge and good practices. “We want to train our youth to become real scientists’ not just seekers of academic papers,” he said.

On his part MKU VC Prof Jaganyi said both Kenya and the Republic of Namibia have vision statements that spell out the two governments’ commitment to good health for all by 2030, he said.

“A healthy and food-secured nation in which all preventable infections and parasitic diseases are under secure control, the people enjoy a high standard of living, good quality of life, translating into long life expectancy and sustainable population growth,” he added.

The VC said the two countries have their Vision Statements (Kenya Vision 2030 and Namibia Vision 2030) very similarly directed towards creation of strong health care systems that have adequate capacities to serve the respective nations in terms of provision of adequate, affordable and reliable health care.

“When medical schools and governments partner on cross-border basis and benchmark with each other, this is a sure way of contributing towards reduced inequalities in health care within the continent,” said Prof Jaganyi.

The collaboration shall be carried out, subject to the availability of funds and the approval of the vice-chancellors of both universities, through such activities or programmes as academic engagements between the MKU College of Health Sciences and IUM’s Medical School.

This is in the areas of undergraduate and postgraduate teaching which shall include staff and student exchange and shared online teaching and learning.

The MOU also clears the way for partnerships in medical electives, extra-mural rotations, joint research and publications, community engagement and primary health care, tele-medicine, sharing of online resource materials, joint grant writing, back linking of websites, and any other relevant activities as may be mutually agreed upon in other areas of the two universities.

The joint steering committee consists of MKU’s Dr. Josephat Njuguna, Principal, College of Health Sciences and Dr Juliet Gathaara, Dean Medical School.

On the other hand, IUM is represented by Prof Peter Nyarango, coordinator, school of medicine, and Wilfred Muller, Director of Finance.

The partnership will also be extended to involve other schools/faculties at the two universities in the near future.

“MKU is committed to share it with other professional organisations both within the two countries and beyond. In this way we shall certainly contribute to the well-being of all citizens as well as other persons beyond our national borders,” said Prof Jaganyi.

The Namibian institution has its roots in the Institute of Higher Education which was founded in 1994. In 2002, the college was transformed into a fully-fledged university, the International University of Management.