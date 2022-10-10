MKU starts training local health workers for German market

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has partnered with a German institution to offer training programme and apprenticeship pact where it is seeking to tap on growing demand of health workers in Germany.

Hochschule Koblenz University of Applied Sciences is the lead partner in the deal set to train Kenyan youth to become health care assistants in Europe.

The Certificate in Health Care Assistant for German Hospitals Training will be implemented through an MKU affiliate, Equip Africa Institute through a two-semester course and thereafter release the students to German hospitals for apprenticeship and subsequent job placement.

The programme is expected to start in January 2023 and apprenticeship in September. The programme will be offered in at MKU’s main campus in Theca town as well as on the Mombasa Campus.

The course will take two semesters of 14 weeks each and upon completion, the graduates will be offered guaranteed apprenticeship in partner German hospitals.

“Students will be provided with career opportunities in German hospitals. The University is also offering Germany language Levels A1, A2, B1 and B2,” says MKU vice chancellor, Prof Deogratius Janani.

Candidates will be selected based on High School Grades (equivalent to Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) C+ (Plus) and proficiency in German Language Skills in addition to an aptitude Test. However, KCSE qualifications below KCSE C+ (Plus) will be considered based on German language proficiency.

The German institution will ensure that students successfully complete the course in Kenya are guaranteed an apprenticeship in Germany. “Students will enjoy the benefit of getting a student visa, salary and are provided with excellent job opportunities for full-time employment after completing their training,” says the MKU Vice Chancellor.

For the training in Germany, students are not charged any tuition fee but are entitled to get a working contract for the training with a monthly salary to cater for the basic needs and accommodation.

Nurses/Pfleger and AG-Career Hub in Germany will support the students to successfully integrate into the training and working environment in German hospitals as well as organize the mentors and colleagues in Germany to accompany them during their stay.

“Upon successful completion of the apprenticeship, students will be offered career opportunities for full-time employment in German hospitals exposing them to extensive further specialized training opportunities among other benefits,” added Prof Jaganyi.

The vice chancellor and senior officials from MKU, held talks with their counterparts from Hochschule Koblenz University when they visited MKU’s main campus in Thika recently. They included vice dean of the Faculty of Business Prof Christian Lebrenz and the institute of Social Sciences Research and Continuing Education managing director Prof Stephan Bundschuh.

MKU is now offering German language classes at the Main Campus, Thika, Mombasa and Nakuru Campuses. The MKU-Hochschule Koblenz University partnership aims at bridging a shortfall in the number of healthcare professionals in Germany, in which many people in the profession retire without enough people to replace them.

The opportunities are a result of groundwork done by a research consortium formed in February this year to look into how to resolve healthcare challenges while creating opportunities for healthcare professionals in Africa.

The research consortium comprises of Hochschule Koblenz as the project lead, AG Career Hub (a consultancy offering information on career and business opportunities in Germany and Africa) and African Nurses/Pfleger in Germany (a network with more than 2,000 African Healthcare in Germany).

“Due to its aging population, Germany is facing a significant shortfall of healthcare in the coming years. Various studies estimate a deficit of between 400,000 and 600,000 vacancies by 2030,” the research consortium noted.