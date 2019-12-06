MKU to establish college of graduate studies and research

Mount Kenya University (MKU) will establish a college of graduate studies and research to enhance synergy.

MKU Council Chairman Prof David Serem says the Council has approved the rebranding of the postgraduate training and research.

Speaking during the 17th graduation ceremony of the University at graduation Prof. Serem said the College will have two key interrelated functions namely; graduate studies and research services.

The Directorate of Graduate Studies shall be responsible for providing the requisite environment for research, co-ordination and facilitation while the Directorate of Research and Innovation shall be responsible for the coordination of research and innovation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He says this will ensure that graduate studies are linked to the University research for effective dissemination of knowledge.

According to Serem the Council will support the implementation of the 5-year Strategic Plan for the College of Graduate Studies and Research.

He said the University is in compliance with regulatory requirements, approved guidelines on inspection of accommodation and catering facilities for health, safety and sanitation.

“Institution hygiene and sanitation are important because of the need for a healthy environment to support students’ welfare,” said Serem.

During the graduation presided over by MKU Chancellor Prof. John Struthers, 5169 graduands were awarded and conferred with certificates, diploma and degrees.

Ten graduates were conferred with PhDs and another 119 were conferred with masters while 3844 with bachelor degrees.

MKU founder Prof. Simon Gicharu said that strategic partnerships have been identified as a key cog in rolling the wheel of development.

Gicharu announced that the institution had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with STAG African Group to develop 3,000-bed ultra-modern hostels to address the shortage of students’ accommodation.

Recently MKU formalized a partnership with United Nations Volunteers (UNV).

The partnership will provide opportunities to students to offer volunteer services at United Nations Entities globally.

“I am aware that this is the first UN University Volunteer agreement in Kenya and in the East and Southern African region. The Board of Director has committed to invest resources to support five students to undertake the volunteer programme for six months in 2020 at a cost of approximately Ksh 4 million,” said Gicharu.