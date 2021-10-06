MKU to host international conference on entrepreneurship

Mount Kenya University (MKU) will host an international conference bringing together 10 universities from Germany and Kenya.

The blended conference, which will attract both in-presence participants and virtual participants, will be held on October 7 2021 at the Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre in the Main campus, Thika town.

The event is jointly organised by the Collaboration for Entrepreneurial Universities (CEPU) and Developing Entrepreneurial Universities in Kenya (DePUK). It will be held under the theme: “Entrepreneurial Universities in Kenya” and is funded by DAAD (the world’s largest funding organisation for the international exchange of students and researchers) and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Keynote speaker is Dr Kamal Bhattacharya, a Professor and Pro-rector Research and Transfer at IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany. Dr Kamal is also a Chief Scientist and co-founder at futurescore as well as being a Co-Founder and Education Advisor at Advancity (a global online platform for learning effective communication skills through a unique 1-on-1, peer-to-peer methodology).

The forum will have participants from Hochschule Bonn Rhein-Sieg University of applied Sciences, Leuphana Universitat Luneburg, Universitat Leipzig and Hochschule Wismar from Germany. Apart from MKU, Kenyatta University, Karatina University, Chuka University shall represent local institutions of higher learning.

In a statement, MKU says the conference will provide a platform through which CEPU and DEPUK projects will disseminate their findings on possible toolkits to creating entrepreneurial universities in Africa as well as demystifying an entrepreneurial university in a dynamic world. ENDS