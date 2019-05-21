Mount Kenya University has set aside Ksh 300million harness the power of ICT in a bid to make the institution an ICT hub locally and across the continent. MKU Council chairman, Vincent Gichuru Gaitho has said.

Dr. Gaitho made the disclosure during the signing ceremony of ICT education transformation agreement between Microsoft and MKU at MKU main campus in Thika Yesterday.

Dr. Gaitho said the resources will harness the power of ICT presented by the Microsoft education transformation agreement. He said the funds will be utilized in putting into place proper infrastructure and acquisition of the requisite equipment to actualize the agreement.

“I hope our visitors have toured the University and that you have seen the investments made by the Board of Directors towards ICT infrastructure. Partnering with Microsoft, therefore, resonates very well with our goals. I thank the team from Microsoft, Tabarin and MKU who made this possible.” Said Dr Gaitho.

He said the Board of Directors is committed to providing necessary resources that will be required. “I also appeal to Microsoft that you consider supporting the University through resources so that we can be able to achieve the goals stipulated in the agreement,” said Dr. Gaitho.

MKU Vice Chancellor Prof. Stanley Wudo said ICT is a critical component in our day to day operations including educational activities. ICT supports teaching and learning processes. It has, therefore, added new dimensions to teaching and learning that were not previously available. Learning in an ICT enhanced environment is more stimulating and engaging than in a traditional classroom environment.

The VC said ICT infrastructure is a game changer in the processes of teaching and learning. It is a value addition to Mount Kenya University (MKU). “For example, MKU Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) programmes are supported by ICT infrastructure. Also, MKU Distance Institution-Based and Electronic Learning (DIBeL) programmes are supported by ICT infrastructure. Benefits associated with the use of ICT infrastructure to support the process of teaching and learning are many including attracting and retaining students,” he said.

The agreement was signed by Simone Outarra, Head of Education, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft East Africa Limited, and Prof. Stanley Waudo, VC, MKU.

Outarra said a team of six highly experienced developers will be deployed at MKU to develop digital solutions and called on students not only become digital agents but also maximize on the opportunity to improve their skills.

He said the global village has been transformed and only the fittest will be in a position to grab the opportunities brought about by these transformations.