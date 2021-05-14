MKU VC challenges new students to aim for masters degree

Mount Kenya University Vice Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi has urged May/June intake students to embrace online learning as they join the University.

Jaganyi said the University has adopted online learning as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19 saying the new students will also be expected to strictly adhere to all the precautionary measures.

Either Jaganyi has challenged Students who are pursuing bachelor degrees to register for their masters once they graduate saying it will make them more competitive in the job market.

The VC spoke while welcoming new students where he urged them to aspire to progress to the highest education level saying bachelor’s degree is no longer enough.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The number of graduates in the job market continues to grow every year, although employment opportunities are declining, you must aim to go higher than that if you are to succeed in a competitive world,” He said.

It was the first time Jaganyi engaged new students at such an occasion having joined the University as VC earlier this year.

“I would also like to challenge you to go beyond masters to PhD where your name titles will change to doctor. I hope that in about 25-30 years from today, some of you will become professors and take leadership positions at universities not just in Kenya but the region and the world,” He said.

He called for responsibility among the learners saying University life will provide freedom they have not experienced before, and only those who are focused will make it through.

“Life in a university requires personal leadership. This is because there is no close monitoring of your daily activities. You are in charge of your life and destiny, you must therefore make the right decisions if you want to finish college and pass your exams,” He said.