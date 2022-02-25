MKU’s sports team feted for good performance in 2021 KUSA games

Mt Kenya University (MKU) founder Prof Simon Gcharu has lauded the university’s sports teams for emerging the second best overall at the annual Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) games that took place in December 2021.

Gicharu said the University is now a highly ranked institution according to the recent sports ranking placing it among the top four universities in Kenya.

“As a revitalized way of kicking of sporting activities as we adhere to COVID – 19 containment measures, MKU Management has committed to support our students to excel in sporting activities,” Gicharu said as he officially commissioned a new state-of-the-art tennis court at the institution’s main campus, Thika town.

Prof Gicharu also officially launched the Wood Ball Game that is fast gaining popularity in the country, with most universities having embraced it.

To bolster sports activities at the institution, all MKU sports teams received new sports equipment and uniforms worth millions of shillings.

MKU vice chancellor, Prof Deogratius Jaganyi and Pro Chancellor Dr Vincent Gaitho emphasized the importance of sports in keeping students active, developing their talents as future sports personnel.

Gicharu also revealed that MKU has also donated Ksh 500,000 to the Mt Kenya Mountain Running Championships at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership (KSAL).

“Sports play an important role in enhancing good performance in education and keeping students away from unwanted vices such as drugs and substance abuse,” Prof Gicharu said.