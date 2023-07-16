Mlolongo, Syokimau, SGR toll stations back in operation

The temporary suspension of operations of three toll stations that were closed after vandalism by protesters along the Nairobi Expressway has been lifted.

The stations include; Mlolongo, Syokimau, and the SGR Toll stations.

In a statement, the toll-road operator Moja Expressway Company said that motorists will continue enjoying services after the stations were opened urging all motorists using the road to be mindful of the ongoing repair works, recommending a speed limit of 80km/h at the selected locations.

The sections were closed after rowdy protesters uprooted fences, barricaded, and vandalized the road last Wednesday during the anti-government protests which in turn disrupted traffic on the route.