Mnangagwa confirmed as Zanu-PF election candidate

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its leader for the next five years.

It means that he will also be the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s general elections – in what will be his second and likely final term as party leader.

There was little surprise at the news that his endorsement was unanimous. Mr Mnangagwa’s was the only name put forward by provincial branches.

Addressing thousands of officials at the party congress on Friday, Mr Mnangagwa pointed out their achievements since ousting former leader Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017.

The country faces serious economic challenges, and increasing outrage among Western countries over escalating violence and arrests of opposition members ahead of the 2023 polls.

