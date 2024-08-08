Mob burns car after it hit motorcyclist in Ruiru

An angry mob set ablaze a vehicle that knocked down a boda boda operator in Ruiru, Kiambu County along the Thika superhighway.

The accident occured when the driver of the Toyota Harrier was overtaking another vehicle at the Ruiru bridge and rammed the oncoming motorcycle making the rider plunge several meters and land into the highway below.

Ruiru police commander Alex Shikondi said the vehicle driver fled after the accident, but the rider was rescued from the scene and rushed to the KU Referral Hospital in serious condition.

Consequently, irate boda boda operators set the vehicle, which bore Ugandan registration numbers, on fire reducing it to a shell.

Shikondi condemned the burning of the car and asked members of the public not to take the law into their hands, adding that the illegal act amounted to destroying evidence.

A young man at the scene said the incident should not be confused with Gen-Z demonstrations.