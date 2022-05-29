Mob lynch man accused of defiling, killing two girls

An irate mob killed and later burnt the body of a man alleged to have defiled and killed two girls in Mbooni sub-county.

The minors are said to have gone missing earlier Saturday morning before a serious search ensued only for their bodies to be recovered inside the man’s house.

The man had barely worked for a month as a Shamba boy at their neighbours farm.

The minors who were under the custody of their sickly uncle are said to have been lured to follow Charles to his house after he found out that their uncle was fast asleep during his visit to their home.

Neighbours suspect the girls may have been strangled to death before the suspect locked the bodies inside his house.

Police officers who had been informed about the incident were overpowered by members of public who stoned the suspect to death before setting his body on fire.