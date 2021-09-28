Mobile communication investment up 28pc, data shows

Investment in Kenya’s mobile sub-sector grew 28.9% last year to stand at Kshs. 45.9 billion from Kshs. 35.6 billion recorded in 2019.

According to data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), the investment growth is being driven by increased adoption of digital technologies which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current global COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of digital technologies that have enabled consumers to work from home, conduct business, make social connections and study virtually. As a result the sector has continued to register significant growth in digital transformation, as a byproduct of the uptake and use of emerging technologies in government, education, health and agricultural sector among others,” said CA.

CA says in 2020, mobile services generated revenue amounting to Kshs. 280.1 billion representing an increase of 1.3% when compared to 2019.

Indicator/Period 2020 2019 Annual Variation (%) Mobile Service Revenue * (Billions) 280.1 276.6 1.3 Investment (Billions) 45.9 35.6 28.9

SOURCE: CA

“Voice revenue contributed the highest percentage share of 35.8% of total mobile service revenue, whereas SMS contributed the least percentage share at 5.85%.”

Safaricom accounted for 82.4% of total voice revenue followed by Airtel at 12.4%, Telkom Kenya 4.9% and Equity Bank’s Finserve with 0.3%.

During the FY 2019/2020, total voice traffic on Safaricom network stood at 39.3 billion minutes, followed by Airtel with 21.8 billion minutes, Telkom Kenya 2.1 billion minutes and Equitel 124 million minutes.

CA says mobile voice traffic increased by 21.2% to post 76.8 billion minutes during the FY2020/21 from 63.4 billion minutes posted in 2019/20.

“During the 2020/21 Financial Year, the government reduced VAT on telecommunication services from 16% to 14% that resulted ina decrease in mobile tariffs hence increased use and uptake of local mobile voice services by consumers.”

Safaricom also dominated data revenue accounting for 78.4%, Airtel 11.3%, Telkom Kenya 7.8%, Finserve 0.1% and Jamii Telecommunications 2.4%.

54.5 billion SMS were sent during year down from 69.7 billion SMS recorded in the FY2019/20 Financial Year.

The authority is backing the sector to continue aiding economic recovery after covid impact with increased investment is advanced wireless technologies such as 5G which is currently being tested by local operators.