Shoot a one minute film using your mobile phone and submit it

The Mobile Film Festival is an international short film festival dedicated to young directors from everywhere in the world. It is based on a simple guiding principle: 1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Film.

The deadline for submission was initially set for July 7th but due to COVID-19, the submission is now 20th October.

The goal of the festival is to discover young directors in the making, helping them create opportunities, giving them visibility on an international scale, and supporting them in becoming professionals by rewarding them with financial support for film production.

The Mobile Film Festival this year launched an African edition open exclusively to filmmakers living in Africa.

The call for submissions begun on 30 August and is open until 20th October. The festival will take place virtually on 12th November – 3rd December. The award ceremony will take place on December 7th.

How to apply and submit

Visit https://mobilefilmfestival.africa/en/how-to-participate/

Step 1: Make sure you live in Africa

Step 2: Write your script

Step 3: Shoot your film on a mobile or tablet

Step 4: Edit your film, making sure it is exactly 1 minute including credits

Step 5: Fill in the registration form on the site. Click here.

Step 6: Confirm

Step 7: Subtitle your film using their free software

Step 8: Once selected, celebrate, make noise online and wait for the award ceremony.

Good luck and Godspeed.

