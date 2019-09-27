Mobile lenders urged to sensitize youthful borrowers

Mobile based lenders are being advised to intensify sensitization and financial management awareness among youthful borrowers to avoid plunging into debt as non-performing loans surge.

Percy Opio an associate at the Leadership Group says the lenders should also offer incentives on early payment to encourage responsible borrowing.

Even though mobile money applications and online banking have been lauded for increasing financial inclusion in the country and providing the youth with the much-needed capital to run starts ups, players in the financial sector say easy money from the apps is proving to be a debt trap to many youths.

The lenders have been urged to consider holding frequent sensitization programs to create awareness on the importance of responsible borrowing.

This alongside offering incentives and tokens to borrowers who pay their debt on time will encourage early debt payments to reduce non-performing loans in the country.

Banks and financial institutions were urged to come up with innovative ways to recover debt from their defaulters without necessarily jeopardizing the creditworthiness by listing them with the credit reference bureau.

With the growing use of financial technologies banks and mobile lenders have been advised to create infrastructure that will protect customers data and privacy.

As the Digital Lenders Association of Kenya calls for self-regulations the government has been urged to create policies to oversight digital lending sector to protect customers from exploitation.