Kenyans send each other Kshs. 11.2 billion daily on mobile money

Kenyans on average sent each other Kshs. 11.2 billion daily between October and December last year using mobile money transfer platform.

According to the latest quarterly report by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) the value of person to person transfer hit Kshs. 1.03 trillion during the last three months of 2020.

This represented a growth of 15.1% when compared to Kshs. 896.50 billion registered in the first quarter of 2020.

Similarly, the volume of person to person money transfer during the quarter under review grew 22.1% to 871.4 million from 714 million recorded in the first quarter.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The latest data from CA indicate that more Kenyans have opted to use mobile money services as a more convenient method of transaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

The total deposit in mobile wallets grew 24% to Kshs. 1.1 trillion while money transfers to the government also increased 6.5% to hit Kshs. 13.18 billion.

Business to Business mobile money transfer registered the highest value with transfers hitting Kshs. 1.7 trillion from Kshs. 1.3 trillion during the previous quarter.

The number of active mobile subscriptions as at 31st December 2020 stood at 61.4 million, representing an increase of 2.6% from the preceding quarter.

Subsequently, mobile phone penetration grew by 3.3% points to stand at 129.1% as at end of 2020.

The total local mobile voice traffic grew by 8.2% to 19.7 billion minutes which has been attributed to promotions by telcos aimed at availing new subscribers with attractive voice and data bundle offers.

As at the end of last year, the total data/Internet subscriptions was at 44.4 million subscriptions.

These comprised 43.8 million wireless subscriptions and 572,982 fixed subscriptions.

Subscribers with a speed range of 2Mbps to 10 Mbps recorded the highest subscriptions share of 57.3%, whereas subscribers of the range speed of at least 100Mbps recorded the least percentage share of 0.4% of the total fixed subscriptions.