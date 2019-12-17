NTSA lifts suspension on Modern Coast buses

Modern Coast Express Limited is expected to resume normal operations Tuesday afternoon after being cleared by the National Transport and Safety Authority.

Last Thursday NTSA suspended the their license after the company’s two buses were involved in a tragic accident at Kiongwanu along Mombasa Road. Seven people died and 62 others were injured.

One bus was headed to Nairobi from Mombasa while the other was from Nairobi going to Mombasa when the tragic accident occurred.

After 11 days of suspension of operations of Modern Coast buses will resume normal operations after being cleared by the National Transport and Safety Authority lifted the suspension.

This month, modern coast buses have been involved in 3 separate accidents while in November, a modern coast bus was involved in a head on collision with a Tahmeed Bus.

In the same month of November, an accident involving the same bus in Kericho-Nakuru highway left one person dead.

While in Sep 2019, 8 people died in an accident involving modern coast bus at Jinja-Tororo highway in Uganda.

In June 2019, yet another bus accident involving modern coast in Webuye Bungoma highway claimed the lives of 8 people bringing to 24 the number of people who have lost their lives to accidents involving the buses.