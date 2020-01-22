Modern Coast slashes prices in new campaign

Bus Service Company, Modern Coast has announced discounted bus ticket prices for its East Africa routes a new promotion.

The promotion will see customers book their tickets from January 20th, 2020 to January 29th, 2020, but will travel from January 30th 2020 to March 31st 2020.

During the offer customers will pay a flat rate of Ksh999 in most destinations in the East African region.

The routes in promotion include Nairobi to all towns in Kenya, Mombasa to all towns in Kenya, Mombasa to Dar–es Salam, and Nairobi to Kampala.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Before the promotion, bus tickets from Nairobi to Kampala cost Ksh2400, while Nairobi to Mombasa is Ksh1300, Mombasa to Busia at Ksh2400 and Nairobi to Malaba at Ksh1400.

Those traveling from Nairobi to Kigali will pay Ksh1999 during the promotion from Ksh3600.

Bus Service Head Malik Mohamed says this is the first ever promotion by a bus company in the East African region.

“We want to reward our customers for the continued support throughout the years, we want also our customers to create a habit of customers planning and booking early for their travel,” added Mohammed.

The move follows the lifting of an 8 – day suspension of the company’s operating license a month ago by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“We wish to assure our customers that we are fully compliant, your safety and comfort is our number one priority, we are working hand in hand with the NTSA to make sure our services are of top quality,” he added.

The company serves more than 50 destinations across East and Central Africa with over 80 fleet of buses.