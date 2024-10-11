Modern markets, big relief to traders in Narok

The ongoing construction of mega markets in Narok County at a cost of Ksh1.3 billion is a big win for the vegetable vendors, commonly referred to as mama mboga, as they will have a conducive environment to do their business.

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu said the nine markets distributed in major towns in the county are a big relief to traders whose businesses are subjected to the vagaries of erratic weather patterns.

“The traders will no longer be disrupted by the scorching sun, dust or rains. They will be able to expand their businesses as the stalls will be spacious and secure,” he said.

He spoke during an inspection tour of the ongoing Uhuru Market that is being constructed at a cost of Sh360 million in Majengo Estate of Narok town where he said the construction under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) is a collaboration between National and County Governments.

Other markets undergoing construction include Ntulele, Ololulunga, Ewaso Ngiro, Mambo Leo, Emurua Dikirr, Kilgoris, Olchoro and Suswa towns.

Governor Ntutu said the markets will be installed with Wi-Fi connectivity to enable the traders to market and sell their goods on a digital platform, and ease communication among the traders.

“This is one of the mega projects the Kenya Kwanza administration is doing to uplift the livelihoods of the people. Our vision is to create job opportunities for the many jobless youths and building the markets is one way of empowering them,” he said.

The governor also commissioned several projects that have been completed within Narok town that have been built in collaboration with the National government.

They include: Two foot bridges at Eor Ekule and Narok town built by Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kims breeze- Pulunga road built by Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Lenana.

The governor was accompanied by Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia, Narok Police Commander Riko Ngare, a host of Members of Narok County Assembly members and Members of the County Executive Committee.

Narok business community lauded Governor Ntutu for working closely with the National government to construct the markets in the area.

Milka Wambui, a vegetable vendor, said they will have a decent working environment after the completion of the markets, and hope to multiply the turnover at their groceries.

“This is what we wanted when we elected this administration. We will have the security of our goods and make more sales,” she said.