Modric:Playing for Croatia in an indescribable kind of love

Luka Modric has won almost everything there is to win, but still he keeps going. At the age of 37, most footballers are either retired or slowly winding down their playing days, or at the very least managing their minutes and focusing on their club. Not the Croatia captain.

He is still a key player for Real Madrid, fighting to defend the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles they won last year, but most of all he is still striving to help his country.

“People ask why I keep playing for the national team instead of focusing on my club,” he says.

“I keep playing because it is still something special for me.

“There’s no better feeling for me than playing for my country. I would love to keep playing for my country as long as they need me and as long I can help them.”

Modric’s unwavering commitment to Croatia is laid bare in Captains, the new FIFA+ docuseries that follows six players as they bid to lead their country to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

“Being captain of Croatia is the realisation of all my dreams,” he adds. “Playing for Croatia is sacred for us. It’s an indescribable kind of love.”

The midfielder acts a conduit between the squad and coach Zlatko Dalic, discussing key decisions with him over team selection and consoling team-mates when they are dropped. He is both a mentor and role model for his team-mates, many of whom, such as youngster Luka Sucic, grew up idolising him.

An emotional Luka Modric is given a standing ovation by his Croatia teammates, after being shown a highlight reel of his career to celebrate his record of becoming the country's most capped player 👏 pic.twitter.com/yCJRvhaRfi — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 28, 2021

Croatia’s performances at the World Cup, and Modric subsequently earning individual honours, have raised expectations about the national team and put further pressure on them during qualifying for Qatar 2022.

But reaching a World Cup is far from easy and Croatia’s journey was fraught with obstacles and difficulties, with everything on the line in their final match against Russia, which they edged 1-0, courtesy of an own-goal nine minutes from time. The struggle, however, makes success all the sweeter.

“My whole life, throughout my career, everything I have done I had to fight hard,” Modric says. “You know that one day it has to pay off. You will reap the awards of your perseverance.”

🏆 4x Champions League winner

📊 22 career trophies

🥇 Ballon d'Or winner

🇭🇷 Croatia's most-capped player (142) One of the greatest midfielders of this generation, Luka Modrić turns 36 today! 🎉pic.twitter.com/G697pxeDDQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 9, 2021

Few players have had to struggle in life and football like Modric but what better reward than another trip to the World Cup and another chance to show on the biggest stage what it means to represent – and captain – Croatia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...