MoH activates community policing, Nyumba Kumi initiative

The Ministry of Health has Sunday activated community policing which includes enhancement of community participation.

Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi in a press briefing at Afya House said that the function of public health and national security is everyone’s responsibility.

Enhancement of community participation according to the Ministry includes the use of community health workers in community-based surveillance.

Numbers of public health workers and multi-agency teams will also be increased at roadblocks. to achieve this.

Activation of the Nyumba Kumi initiative is also an added measure the ministry is utilising to enhance community participation.

Finally, technology in tracing and surveillance of post curfew congregations will also be utilised.

“Going forward, all those who break curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases, hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” said Dr Mwanganagi.

The CAS also said that the government will henceforth carry out screening of truck drivers entering and operating in Kenya.

“This will be done at roadblocks by a combined team of our health and security personnel,” she added.

Eight more patients have since tested positive for Coronavirus in Kenya raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 270.

Dr Mwangangi said the eight new cases include seven Kenyans and one foreign national whose ages range from 17-65 years.

None of the eight, however, had a history of travel according to the CAS.

Three of the eight patients emanated from quarantine centres while five were picked up by surveillance teams from various parts of the country.

Four of the positive patients are from Mombasa, three from Nairobi and one from Kajiado county.

At the same time, two more patients have succumbed to Coronavirus bringing the number of fatalities to 14.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that seven more patients had been discharged after recovering from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 67.

She also announced that out of the 270 infections, 56% of them are imported cases while 44% are from local transmission.