MOH confirms 16 Covid-19 positive cases, tally rises to 262

The Ministry of Health has confirmed has 16 new cases of Covid-19 raising the tally to 262 cases in the country.

The 16 confirmed cases Saturday afternoon by Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe were sampled from 1015 individuals who were tested in the last 24 hours.

None of the positive cases announced by CS Kagwe had a history of travel.

CS Kagwe further confirmed that two people have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the total death toll to 12.

At the same time, the Health Ministry has discharged seven patients raising the number of those who have fully recovered from Covid-19 to 60.

CS Kagwe noted that Kenya could lose up to 28,000 to Covid-19 if Kenyans do not follow the laid out measures by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This is not a time of cat and mouse games. Going forward, our level of discipline going forward will determine the number of people who will die. Some models say we can lose up to 28,000 people, Kagwe said.

He lamented on the corruption incidences reported to the Ministry of people bribing their way out of quarantine centres saying those caught will face the full force of the law.

“We are aware that some have offered a bribe to get out of quarantine. In Mandera, some bribed their way out of quarantine. They and those who let them will face the full force of the law.”

CS Mutahi Kagwe urged those in quarantine centres to be patient as the government continues to monitor their condition.

“To our brothers in isolation centres we know what you are going through. We appreciate the sacrifice and understanding from you.”

CS Kagwe also cautioned those not complying with the restricted movement requirement. He put on notice truck drivers smuggling people from restricted areas.

He urged enforcement agencies in the country to deal with such issues and not become participants.

Kagwe mentioned Kilimani, Karen, Kawangware, Utawala, Mlolongo, Eastleigh, Buru Buru, Madaraka and Ngara as some of the affected estates in Nairobi by Covid-19.