MoH convenes special meeting as Covid-19 cases surge to 70,245

Kenya recorded 972 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 70,245.

In view of the rising cases as well as rising fatality cases in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in his capacity as Chairperson of the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) convened a special meeting to be held on Monday.

The meeting is to review among other issues the rise in positive cases and the current containment measures.

“We shall also deliberate on the issues affecting our health care workers countrywide including the supply of personal protective equipment and other enabling measures as they go about combating the virus,” Kagwe said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The statement comes as men continue to constitute the highest number of cases with 583 cases being recorded out of a sample size of 6,648. Female numbers from the sample size stood at 389.

929 of the new cases were Kenyans while 43 were foreigners.

The youngest COVID-19 patient was a 5-month-old infant while the oldest was aged 91 years.

Nairobi continues to lead in the distribution of COVID-19 cases at the county level recording 378 cases.

In the latest data, Mombasa recorded 115 cases, Kilifi 139, Kiambu 70, Machakos 42, Nakuru 31, Uasin Gishu 29, Kajiado 23, Meru 21, Murang’a 16, Busia 14, Nyeri 14, Kitui 12, Kisumu 8, Kakamega 7, Tharaka Nithi 7, Turkana 6, Kwale 6, Kisii 5, Bungoma 4, Homabay 4, Nandi 3, Embu 3, Trans Nzoia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Isiolo 2, Laikipia 2, Mandera 2, Samburu 1, Kirinyaga 1, Nyandarua 1, Makueni 1 and Garissa 1.

The country also recorded 352 recoveries over the last 24 hours with 253 drawn from the home-based care program while 99 were from various health facilities.

The latest numbers bring the cumulative number of recoveries to 45,766.

20 fatalities were also recorded on Sunday bringing the cumulative number of deaths resulting from the pandemic to 1,269.

A total of 1,229 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 5,572 are on home-based isolation and care.

59 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 30 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 96 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 79 are in general wards while 17 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).