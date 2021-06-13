MOH: Donate blood as Country marks World Blood Donor Day

The Ministry of Health has urged Kenyans to donate blood as the Country prepares to mark the World Blood Donor Day on Monday 14th June.
“Join us on June 14th to donate lifesaving blood to ensure there is always a safe, pure, potent, and sufficient blood supply in the Country,” The Ministry says.
Reserve your appointment to donate blood NOW! Location ?? pic.twitter.com/UIdWQYobvr
— Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) June 13, 2021
Interested Kenyans should reserve their appointment to donate blood through the Damu Sasa app.
Through it official social media account, the Ministry said, “Donating blood is a very generous act which can save a life. Let us all be generous in donating blood across all major Counties: Vihiga, Kajiado, Narok, Kitui, Nakuru, Embu, Nairobi, Uasin Gishu among others.”