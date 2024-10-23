MoH launches drive to raise awareness on lead poisoning risks

Kenya has officially launched the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week of Action, which will run from 22nd to 25th October 2024.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Health, the initiative is in partnership with key organizations, including USAID Momentum, CEJAD, UNEP, WHO, and UNICEF.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of lead exposure, particularly focusing on vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women.

Under the theme “A Bright Future Begins with a Lead-Free Kenya,” the initiative highlights the severe health impacts of lead poisoning, including irreversible damage such as learning disabilities and developmental challenges.

Speaking at the launch event in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, reiterated the government’s commitment to finalizing policies, enforcing regulations, and rolling out a national awareness campaign to tackle lead poisoning.

This marks a critical step toward safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations in Kenya.