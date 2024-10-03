MoH launches mass polio vaccination targeting over 300,000 children

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Department of Health in Busia County, has launched a mass polio vaccination campaign aimed at reducing the negative effects of polio, including deaths among children.

The exercise, to be carried out in two phases, aims to vaccinate 308,000 children aged 10 years and below.

Speaking during the launch at Ebenezer Academy on Wednesday, Busia County Expanded Programme on Immunisation Logistician Juliet Kilima highlighted the importance of hygiene to prevent the spread of the communicable disease.

“I have heard people say that polio was eradicated a long time ago in this country, but I want to clarify that this exercise is being carried out in response to around nine cases reported across the country,” said Kilima.

She added that Busia is one of six counties targeted for the vaccination campaign.

“The first phase of this exercise will run from October 2 to October 6, with the second phase scheduled for November 6 to November 10,” she noted.

Busia Deputy Governor Arthur Odera said the county government is fully committed to working with the national government to ensure all children aged 10 and below are vaccinated.

Odera, who also serves as the CECM for Health, called on all leaders to help mobilize people to ensure children are vaccinated, adding, “We are in schools, on roads, in health facilities, and even at your doors to ensure your children are vaccinated.”

He further urged residents to register for the Social Health Authority (SHA), explaining that the program benefits everyone, with higher earners contributing more and lower earners contributing less.

“We are using those with high incomes to insure those with lower incomes, which is a social justice scheme. We want everyone to register because health is important, and the lack of health insurance creates poverty in this country,” he said.

Joseph Achumi, Administration Officer 1 in the Office of the County Commissioner, said village elders would assist health workers in ensuring that every child is reached, adding that the vaccine is safe for use.

“All children below the age of 10 will be immunized, and the vaccine is safe for use. The village elders will accompany health workers as they administer the vaccines to ensure all children are vaccinated,” Achumi said.