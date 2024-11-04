MoH launches nationwide assessment of public health facilities to boost SHA rollout

The Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive fact-finding mission across Kenya’s 47 counties to evaluate how effectively public health facilities are supporting the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Barasa, Monday visited Kenyatta National Hospital, where she assessed the facility’s performance under SHA.

She emphasized that this assessment aims to determine the capacity and efficiency of public health facilities while identifying operational challenges.

“Today’s assessment has revealed some positive progress, but it has also highlighted areas that require immediate intervention,” Dr. Barasa noted.

Dr. Barasa expressed satisfaction with the patient care provided under SHA, highlighting its positive impact on making healthcare services more affordable. “We’re pleased to see all our dialysis patients here at Kenyatta National Hospital receiving quality care. We also met our first successful transplant patient under SHA—a milestone we’re very proud of,” she stated.

However, she acknowledged that equipment shortages remain a significant challenge, particularly concerning dialysis services.

“To address this, we are implementing a policy to allocate 10 kidney machines from the East African Kidney Institute to Kenyatta National Hospital,” she added.

The Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Ministry of Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth, Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Evanson Kamuri, and other senior officials.