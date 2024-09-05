MoH launches PHC assessment report to boost UHC in Kenya

The Ministry of Health has launched the Primary Health Care (PHC) Assessment Report, underscoring the critical role of primary health care in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya.

The report, which evaluates the implementation of PHC across seven counties, highlights substantial progress in the establishment of Primary Health Care Networks (PCNs), aimed at improving access to essential health services.

The event, held in Nairobi, was presided over by Dr Rebecca Kiptui, Head of Curative Services, who represented the Director General for Health, Dr Patrick Amoth.

Key stakeholders, including Carolyne Njuguna, PATH Kenya Country Director, as well as representatives from the Council of Governors (COG) and county governments, were also present.

Dr Kiptui emphasized the importance of shifting from curative to preventive health strategies, noting that 191 PCNs have been established out of a targeted 315.

“The establishment of these networks marks a significant step towards ensuring access to essential health services, which is crucial for advancing UHC,” she said.

The report, titled “County-Level Approaches to Implementing and Financing Primary Health Care in Kenya,” provides valuable insights into policy innovations and strategies needed to scale up PHC efforts across the country.

Carolyne Njuguna reaffirmed PATH Kenya’s continued commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health in enhancing the PHC policy environment, emphasizing the need for strong collaboration to advance Kenya’s UHC goals.

The launch of this report is a key milestone in Kenya’s health sector, as it charts the path toward a more accessible, efficient, and equitable healthcare system for all citizens.