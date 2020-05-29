MoH launches Tobacco digital campaign to protect youth

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched a digital campaign to protect youth from Tobacco and Nicotine products.

The online campaign dubbed #SayNoToTobaccoAndNicotine kicked off Friday in the lead up to World No Tobacco Day 2020 to be commemorated on Sunday, on May 31, 2020.

The theme of this year’s event “Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use” focuses on empowering young people to engage in the fight against Big Tobacco.

Tobacco continues to be the leading cause of preventable death, killing more than eight million people across the globe annually.

According to the World Health Organisation-WHO, around 1.2 million deaths are as a result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

Second-hand smoke is the smoke that fills enclosed spaces when people burn tobacco products.

In the wake of the Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says Tobacco and Nicotine smokers are more vulnerable to more severe form of the virus.

The Ministry is faulting the Tobacco industry for using indirect and direct of tobacco products in movies, TV shows and online streaming shows to lure children and youth.

It further reveals that 100 million current smokers started before they were 10 years.

“Tobacco industry targets young people especially children to replace smokers who are dying from tobacco-related diseases,” said the Ministry of Health on its twitter handle.

The Ministry wants a ban on all forms of tobacco advertising promotion and sponsorship enforced to protect children and future generations from premature death, cancer, heart disease, lung disease and kidney disease.