MOH on high alert over Rift Valley Fever in Marsabit

Muraya Kamunde
The Ministry of Health is on high alert over reports of a possible Rift Valley Fever (RVF) from Turbi, North Horr Sub-County, Marsabit County.

The Health Ministry on Friday said it had received reports of the outbreak but tests are ongoing to identify and assess the extent of the disease.

According to Acting Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, the outbreak has been associated with the conclusion of El-Nino rains, leading to surge in the mosquito population and an increased transmission of vector-borne diseases.

In a statement, Dr. Amoth advised all counties to remain vigilant for the potential spread of RVF, given the reported increase in mosquito population nationwide and the movement of livestock.

 

