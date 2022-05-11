MoH, partners to launch adolescent, sexual and reproductive health guide

The Ministry of Health with support from partners is set to launch the adolescent, sexual and reproductive health guide “Understanding Adolescence: a guide for adolescents.”

The guide is designed to aid adolescents to cope with emotional, social or physical challenges.

The guide also highlights relationship issues; health-related challenges, drugs and substance abuse as well as culturally competent age-appropriate sexual health education for adolescents in Kenya.

The Chief Guests at the launch will include Health Cabinet Secretary Sen. Mutahi Kagwe Education and Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha.