MoH, partners to launch adolescent, sexual and reproductive health guide

ByBeth Nyaga

The Ministry of Health with support from partners is set to launch the adolescent, sexual and reproductive health guide “Understanding Adolescence: a guide for adolescents.”

The guide is designed to aid adolescents to cope with emotional, social or physical challenges.

The guide also highlights relationship issues; health-related challenges, drugs and substance abuse as well as culturally competent age-appropriate sexual health education for adolescents in Kenya.

The Chief Guests at the launch will include Health Cabinet Secretary Sen. Mutahi Kagwe Education and Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha.

posted by Beth Nyaga
  

