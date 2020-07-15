MOH puts in place measures to protect healthcare workers

The Ministry of Health has set out protective measures to limit transmission of COVID 19 among healthcare workers in the Country.

Current statistics indicate that 450 healthcare workers have tested positive, out of which four have succumbed to the virus.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman now says there is need to ensure healthcare workers are protected fully as they carry out their job.

He says the transmission of the virus among healthcare workers is as a result of overcrowding, lack of established practices of infection control and poor implementation of infection prevention control guidelines.

Other factors include inadequate training in infection, prevention and control measures for the frontline workers and support staff in health facilities.

“Lack of this knowledge leaves them exposed to the respiratory-borne infectious disease due to lack of personal protective equipment,” He said

As a result of the exposure, CAS Dr Aman said, “There is need to institutionalize structured implementation of infection prevention measures in health facilitates in order to minimize transmission of COVD 19 among healthcare workers.”

The strategies include, isolating patients with suspected COVID 19 infection and encouraging healthcare workers to have a high level of clinical suspicion.

The healthcare workers should also establish a well equipped triage station at the entrance of every health facility which should be operated by trained staff.

Aman further says healthcare workers will also be encouraged to apply standard precautions to all patients at all times.

These standard precautions include use appropriate personal protective equipment, hand and respiratory hygiene, safe waste management, sterilizing patient care equipment among others.

Dr Aman said the administrative control polices will ensure infection prevention measures are implemented.

He said this will prevent overcrowding especially in outpatient and routine clinics, as well as provide dedicated waiting areas for symptomatic patients and appropriate isolation of hospitalized patients.