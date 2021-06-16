MoH reassures Kenyans due for second Covishield vaccine dose

The Ministry of Health has Wednesday reassured doctors, health workers and Kenyans who are eligible for the second dose of the Covishield vaccine that they will get their due doses as soon as they are available.

The Ministry has since requested people due for the second dose be patient insisting that as was the case with the first dose, doctors and other health workers will be given priority.

The reassurance by MoH comes a day after the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) took to their social media page to lament being turned away at facilities.

As was the case with the first dose, doctors and other health workers will be given priority. In the meantime, the Ministry wishes to request doctors, other health workers and those Kenyans due for the second dose to be patient.@kmpdu https://t.co/uGAq8Xe6XP — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) June 16, 2021

“We are getting messages to go get the vaccine done at various facilities, however when we get there, the jab is not available” talks in every facility. Could we please get clear communication on the STATUS of the vaccine?” lamented KMPDU.

KMPDU also noted with concern that there seems to be a communication breakdown regarding the second dose of the vaccine adding that there’s an extreme shortage.

Dear @MOH_Kenya, there seems to be a communication breakdown regarding the second dose of the vaccine. There's EXTREME SHORTAGE. — KMPDU (@kmpdu) June 15, 2021

By Beth Nyaga