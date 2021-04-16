MOH records 1041 new Covid-19 cases as 19 succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 1,041 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 7,753 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 150,260 from the 1,592,484 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 1,009 are Kenyans while 32 are foreign nationals. 629 are male while 412 female.

The youngest is a two-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 93 years.

343 patients have recovered from the disease, 217 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 126 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 100,980 with 73,331 from home based care while 27,649 are from various health facilities.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 1,588 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 5,757 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

260 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 are on ventilatory support and 164 on supplemental oxygen while 49 patients are under observation.

An additional 246 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 234 of them in the general wards while 12 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. According to CS Kagwe, one of the reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours while 9 on diverse dates within the last one month. Another 9 were late deaths conducted from facility record audits. The total number of fatalities in the country now stands at 2,443.

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 651,650 against the virus since it began the vaccination campaign. On Thursday, a total of 28,234 were vaccinated countrywide.

Nairobi County is on the lead with 284,506 distributed doses and has vaccinated 207,926 people, Nakuru County has vaccinated 37,572, Uasin Gishu 33,101, Kiambu 33,920, Nyeri 23,733, Kakamega 17,180, Kajiado 17,026 and Kisumu 16,329.