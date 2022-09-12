MoH reports six new Covid-19 cases

Six people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 705 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 0.9pc with total confirmed positive cases at 338,301 from 3,868,536 cumulative tests conducted so far.

In terms of County distribution, all four cases are from Nairobi while Turkana and Uasin Gishu 1 case each.

Four patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 332,525 of whom 278,909 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,616 are from various health facilities across the country. No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

12 patients are however hospitalized, while 90 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Vaccinations

As of September 11th 2022, a total of 21,356,904 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,790,615 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,954,399 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 430,260 are below 15 years but above 12 years and 1,181,630 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 18,003 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 8,695. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.8pc.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.

