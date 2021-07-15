MOH: Second phase of Polio vaccination to kick-off Saturday

The Ministry of Health has announced second phase of Polio vaccination campaign set to kick-off this Saturday.

The campaign will run from 17th-21st July and targets about 3.4 million children in 13 risk counties.

The Counties include; Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kitui, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Mombasa, Nairobi, Tana River and Wajir.

The exercise will be conducted through house-to-house visits by vaccination teams, in an exercise that will be conducted in strict conformity with COVID-19 health protocols.

According to the Ministry of Health three cases of polio virus have been confirmed in Garissa and Mombasa which has put several counties at a high risk of transmission especially children under the age of five years.

“The ministry of health partners have planned emergency Polio response campaign in 13 high risk counties in order to protect all children under 5 years of age,” the ministry indicated

The Ministry further assured that the vaccines are tested, safe and effective and approved by the World Health Organization(WHO) as well as rigorous quality control testing procedures by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

In the first phase of the campaign conducted between 22nd to 26th of May 2021, 2.6 million children were vaccinated against the disease.

Polio is a disease that enters the body through water or food that has been contaminated with polio virus. The disease can paralyze and even cause death.