MOH: Sputnik V vaccine was suspended due to irregular deployment

The Government has revealed that the importation of Sputnik V vaccine was suspended due to its irregular deployment by appointed distributors.

Speaking while appearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said private entities will only be allowed to import COVID-19 vaccines once the Government has set up a transparent system to ensure public health safety.

Before then, the Government will be responsible for the Phase 1 procurement of COVID-19 vaccines with the private sector set to join the vaccine roll-out plan in July.

Aman said the Government will procure the vaccines directly from manufacturers, the COVAX Facility as well as the AFRICA CDC Platform through bilateral agreements.

“No private entity will be involved in the Government procurement of COVID-19 vaccines,” the Health CAS said.

He defended the ban on importation of vaccines saying it was in the best interests of all Kenyans.

The ban on importation came days after the Pharmacy and Poisons Board had given Russian Sputnik V vaccine a clean bill of health.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, about 400,000 people in Kenya have received the AstraZeneca vaccine from the one million doses imported last month with a further 25 million doses expected in the Country soon.