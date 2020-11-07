MOH team inspects Isiolo referral hospital following public outcry

The Ministry of Health will soon make public the findings and recommendations of a report on the state of the Isiolo County Referral hospital.

This comes a day after a technical team from the ministry of health was dispatched by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to conduct an assessment following claims that the intensive care unit (ICU) for Covid-19 patients at the hospital is not working.

The team that was led by the head of the Directorate of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria and the Director of Nursing Services Dr Mary Nandili was taken through a tour of the facility by the County Governor Mohamed Kuti, and is expected to hand over a report of their findings and recommendations to CS Kagwe.

Addressing Journalists at the Hospital after assessment tour, Governor Kuti expressed optimism that CS Kagwe would announce the findings and recommendations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said the move would go a long way towards restoring the already damaged public confidence in the facility mainly because of political statements by his adversaries.

Last week, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo made an appeal to the President to intervene and close down the hospital temporarily after two patients, including a 53-year-old nurse at the facility, succumbed to Covid-19 complications while being taken to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital in Nairobi for ICU critical care.

The County boss maintained that the ICU centre which was set up at the KMTC Isiolo campus due to space constraints at the hospital is functional and delivering quality services.

This is not the first time the county is in the spotlight over its preparedness in fighting Covid-19.

In June, the Senate committee launched a probe into the alleged leasing of the Isiolo ICU beds during a tour to assess the county’s level of preparedness to handle the Covid-19 pandemic.