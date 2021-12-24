MoH undertakes mass Covid-19 vaccination in Nairobi CBD

The Ministry of Health in partnership with Nairobi Metropolitan services Thursday undertook a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign at Nairobi’s Central Business district.

Long queues were witnessed at vaccination centres as Kenyans rushed to get the COVID-19 jab following a government directive requiring Public Service Vehicles and hotel operators to demand proof of vaccination from their clients.

The mass vaccination exercise was undertaken at Kencom Bus stage and Kenya National Archives.

Officials from the ministry of health called on Kenyans who have not taken the jab to do so, and help the country win the war against the pandemic.

According to Lilian Mutua, head of health promotion at NMS, the ministry of health is keen to vaccinate those who have not received a single dose or second dose before Christmas day.

While announcing the new directive on Wednesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the move is meant to cushion Kenyans from contracting the virus in the wake of Omicron variant spread.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International Kenya says locking out unvaccinated Kenyans from essential government services is counterproductive, terming the move a violation of basic constitutional rights.

The human rights agency stated that the Ministry of Health emphasis on the enforcement of its vaccine mandate guidelines will not address the problem of public skepticism.

In a statement, Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton said rather than coercing Kenyans to get vaccinated, the government should expand strategic information and vaccination points at all transport hubs, bus stops, airports, places of worship among other places to increase the uptake of the vaccine.

The statement came a day after the Ministry of Health maintained that COVID-19 vaccination proof will be mandatory to access all public places including bars, hotels, parties, conferences, sports, supermarkets as well as when seeking government services.