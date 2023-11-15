MOH unveils national LLINs distribution campaign to combat Malaria

The Ministry of Health has launched the National Long-Lasting Insecticidal Treated Nets (LLINs) Distribution Campaign in an effort combat malaria.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry said the distribution of treated nets to community members has demonstrated tremendous progress in the fight against malaria marked by a significant drop in national malaria prevalence from 8% to 6%.

“Despite these gains, malaria still accounts for 13-18 percent of all outpatient attendance in public health facilities (DHIS2,2022) and an estimated 15 percent of all admissions to health facilities based on passive case reports,” the statement read in part.

The 2023-2024 LLINs Distribution Campaign is set to cover 22 high malaria-burden counties, with the goal of distributing 15.3 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Treated Nets (ITNs) to approximately 23 million people.

These counties, situated in lake and coastal regions include Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Kwale, Mombasa,Taita-Taveta, Vihiga, Homabay, Bungoma, Kakamega West Pokot, Turkana, Trans-Nzoia,Narok, Baringo, Kirinyaga.

The campaign also seeks to provide essential protection to vulnerable populations, ensuring that every household in high-risk malaria regions has access to LLINs.