MOH-WHO sets sight on eradicating tropical diseases by 2030

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization have developed the Kenya Masterplan for the Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) 2023-3027, a bold commitment to transform the nation’s health landscape.

The comprehensive plan outlines strategic measures to combat six debilitating NTDs—Schistosomiasis, Intestinal Worms, Lymphatic Filariasis, River Blindness, Visceral Leishmaniasis, and Trachoma, promising a healthier future for the citizens.

Kenya is poised to make history by becoming the first country worldwide to eliminate four NTDs by 2030, a testament to the nation’s unwavering dedication to public health and well-being.

In a briefing meeting with representatives from the WHO Country Office and The End Fund, Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni gleaned insights into the planning and collaborations driving the impending launch of this transformative masterplan.

With 20 NTDs afflicting the world, Kenya shoulders the burden of six, but with this visionary initiative, it positions itself as a beacon of progress and a trailblazer in the global fight against neglected tropical diseases.

The journey towards a disease-free future has begun, and Kenya stands at the forefront, setting an inspiring example for nations around the world.