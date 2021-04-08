MoH working to address oxygen shortage in the country

The Ministry of Health (MoH) says its working with partners and suppliers to address the high demand for oxygen in the country due to Covid-19.

On its tweeter page Thursday, @MOH_Kenya says the Oxygen Taskforce is working on a Master plan as well as assessing the infrastructure and economies of scale per hospital to address the situation.

” Oxygen is an essential commodity in our drug list. Although we have oxygen plants across the country the oxygen is not sufficient.” Said one tweet

The ministry noted that the oxygen Taskforce has identified issues of service, maintenance and operations and pipping as a requirement, which they are currently working on to address with partners such as the World Bank and the French Government.

” All suppliers are working hard to address the shortage and ensure that the oxygen is available.” Said another tweet

The news comes days after Council of Governors Health Committee Chairman Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o observed that cumulatively in the 47 Counties, there are 58 oxygen plants out of which the 42 are functional.

The Kisumu Governor also noted that a total of 2,828 oxygen cylinders and 730 concentrators are available as well.